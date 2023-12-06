Advertisement
AD

Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Activity on Shiba Inu network through the roof as whales are actively moving their funds
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 12:53
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu faces an increased volatility and network activity spree as SHIB hits a significant price point of $0.00001, a critical threshold that has been tested three times within the year. Coinciding with this milestone, a colossal transfer of 355 billion SHIB has been spotted, causing speculation about the nature of those transfers.

Advertisement

The transfer, executed just three hours ago at the time of the article, reveals the increased activity of Shiba Inu whales. The transaction was completed from BC2C Group to another anonymous entity within the network, indicating a possible strategic move by a major holder. Such substantial transfers often cause a substantial volatility increase on the market, influencing liquidity and potentially swaying the price direction in the short term.

SHIBUSDT Chart
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Analyzing the reasons behind this massive transfer, several scenarios emerge. It could represent a significant investor taking a position in anticipation of a bullrun, or it could be a reallocation of assets within a large holding group or entity.

Given the timing, amid SHIB reaching a significant resistance level, the transfer may also be seen as an effort to consolidate holdings before a potential price surge or to distribute holdings in anticipation of taking profits.

As we turn to the SHIB price chart, the currency is showing bullish signs, with the recent price action forming a steep incline indicative of strong buying pressure. The moving averages are trending upwards, and the volume spikes correlate with significant price movements, reflecting heightened market interest.

However, the market must now digest the impact of numerous gigantic transfers. The increase in on-chain activity could lead to greater volatility. Traders will be observing whether this transfer precedes broader market movement or if it will trigger profit-taking from other holders, leading to a potential sell-off.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
2023/12/06 12:52
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
2023/12/06 12:52
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
2023/12/06 12:52
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breaches $0.00001 Resistance, Up 20%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breaches $0.00001 Resistance, Up 20%
Show all
Advertisement
AD