Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Goes Bizarre, What's Happening?

In the last 24 hours, a rather unusual occurrence has been seen in Shiba Inu (SHIB) burns. In recent times, the Shiba Inu burn rate has been on an unsteady and erratic trajectory, sometimes skyrocketing to millions of percent and sometimes tumbling to the lowest levels.

In these two scenarios, either the amount of SHIB burned was higher or vice versa. In either case, there was always a certain amount of SHIB burned.

Things took a strange turn on May 12, as a peek on the Shibburn website indicated a SHIB burn rate of -100%. Meanwhile, there were zero tokens burned.

Not ruling out the possibility of a glitch on the Shibburn website, a glance through the Shibburn Twitter feed reveals zero tokens being burned in the last 24 hours.

A total of 315 SHIB were burned in the last hour, but this was yet to be reflected in the most recent statistics available at press time.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00000866 (1hr -0.19% ▼ | 24hr -2.79% ▼ )

Market Cap: $5,106,234,648 (-2.69% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,361,038,832,734



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 0 (-100% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 1,732,031,673 (-69.68% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 12, 2023

Per the SHIB burn hourly update on Twitter, zero tokens were burned in the last 24 hours, which leaves the daily burn rate at -100%.



However, 1.7 billion (1,732,031,673) SHIB were burned so far in the last seven days, with a drop of 69% in the weekly burn rate.



"Burning" removes tokens from circulation, which is theoretically expected to increase demand and, in the long run, boost market prices.

Shiba Inu relinquishing meme coin status

The rather strange turn in SHIB burning might suggest that Shiba Inu is gradually relinquishing its status of meme coin.

Meme coins, often inspired by online fads or memes, continue to draw investors due to their potential for quick gains and the thrill of their volatile nature.