Shibarium Beta Sets New Record in Transactions as Interest Rises

Shibarium beta "Puppynet" is experiencing an increase in transactions, which suggests utility. Shibarium beta has completed 6,666,469 transactions to date since it launched on March 11.

According to PuppyScan, the total block number is 769,877, with an average block time of 5.1 seconds. Additionally, there are 14,582,083 wallet addresses as of now.

As reported, Unification, the Shibarium builder, provided updates to the Shiba Inu community. It claims that the deployment of VOR and OoO on the Shibarium beta testnet is now in progress.



The Shibarium beta testnet is now hosting the xFUND Test token. Unification continues by saying that the transfer of xFUND test tokens between L1 (Goerli) and L2 was successful.

Deploying the respective OoO and VOR Router smart contracts on Shibarium L2 will be the next step, followed by spinning up Oracle apps to handle data requests.

SHIB, BONE trading to debut on these crypto platforms

Shiba Inu has been added to LunarCrush Trade, the social intelligence platform's trading platform. Users of LunarCrush can now swap SHIB for more than 1,400 different cryptocurrencies thanks to this move.

Bone, Shibarium's gas token, is in line to land another exchange listing in India.

A recent poll on Twitter was conducted by Indian crypto exchange Unocoin to determine the community's opinion on the upcoming crypto asset to be added to its platform. The poll offers the choices PEPE, FLOKI and BONE. The most popular choice among respondents was BONE.

In related news, Nuxgame has incorporated the cryptocurrency payment gateway from CoinPayments, allowing its players to pay using Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies.