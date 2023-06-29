Shiba Inu's Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Stirs Intrigue with '#WHERE?' Tweet

Alex Dovbnya
Kusama's most recent tweet has ignited a whole new set of questions regarding new developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem
Shiba Inu's Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Stirs Intrigue with '#WHERE?' Tweet
Shiba Inu (SHIB) enthusiasts have been left buzzing with curiosity following a cryptic tweet from Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of the popular meme coin project.

Taking to Twitter, Kusama tweeted, "#wen is so last year. The real question is... #WHERE?", along with several associated hashtags and a video cryptically stating, "Something is coming. Actually...we are going somewhere".

This tweet was met with both intrigue and a degree of dissatisfaction from the Shiba Inu community, who have been eagerly awaiting updates regarding the expected release of the Shibaritum layer-2 solution.

The mystery has deepened further with Kusama's additional comments on Telegram. In response to a user who suggested that the "Where" in question could refer to a global reach encompassing all nations and people, Kusama noted that Shiba Inu is headed "somewhere specific," urging the community to shift their focus from "when" to "where."

Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Names Least Favorite Aspect of Crypto
These statements have fanned the flames of speculation among Shiba Inu followers, with many expressing their eagerness for clarity on the matter.

This is not the first time Kusama has left Shiba Inu supporters in suspense. Earlier this week, he hinted at a forthcoming development involving Shiboshi, in partnership with Kanpai agency and tech project Bad Idea AI, stating that a "lovely" present was on its way to the community. 

Whether it's an announcement regarding Shibarium, a layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu, or something entirely different, one thing is certain: Shytoshi Kusama knows how to keep his community on the edge of their seats.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

