Shiba Inu's BONE Token Wins Listing on Ambitious US Crypto Exchange

Earlier this week, a crucial meme token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem (and the governance token of the ShibaSwap DEX) got to be the number one voting target in a poll launched by Tarmex exchange, based in Claymont, Delaware, U.S.

BONE, BabyDoge to be listed on Tarmex

This platform was launched in 2020 and by now has acquired an over 156,000 user base with more than 86 cryptocurrencies listed on it.

The poll offered participants to vote for BONE, BabyDoge, ELON and AIDOGE. The top two places by votes were gained by BONE (number one) with BabyDoge following it.

Two meme coins from that list that would get the largest number of votes would be listed on Tarmex, according to the tweet. A total of 5,202 users took part in the poll.

Aside from being used on ShibaSwap, BONE is the gas token on the Layer-2 Shibarium network, which is currently running in beta mode under the title Puppynet.

BONE scores yet another listing

On the same day as the aforementioned poll started, another exchange announced the addition of support for the BONE token. It was Giottus exchange, which listed the BONE/INR pair.

In April, BONE was added by such major crypto traders as OKX and Huobi Global. A London-based crypto exchange Swapika has also spread the word recently that it is willing to integrate Shibarium as soon as it launches on mainnet.