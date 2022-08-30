Shiba Inu's BONE Surges 130% in 2 Days with These Events

Tue, 08/30/2022 - 09:10
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Token from Shiba Inu ecosystem shows enviable growth figures on apathetic crypto market
Shiba Inu's BONE Surges 130% in 2 Days with These Events
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BONE, the main token of the decentralized ShibaSwap platform and part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, showed rampant growth of more than 110% in two days. The reason for such explosive behavior of the token was probably the wave of news and speculation about BONE listing on big centralized crypto exchanges. First, Gate held a vote for BONE listing, and then BlueBit officially announced the start of token trading.

The announcement of the listing, combined with the low liquidity of the token, probably excited the audience so much that the crowd began to rapidly fill up its BONE bags. Perhaps it was not without market makers, the invisible hands of the market, able to draw a number of green candles at the push of a button, especially on the asset, which was not distinguished by an excess of trading volumes.

Source: TradingView

Anyway, BONE has broken away from its historic highs by 100%, and where its price discovery will end is unknown.

What's next for BONE?

If we believe CoinMarketCap data, the entire BONE supply is 230 million tokens, with only 3% of them, 6.9 million BONE, in circulation.

At $2 per BONE, set by recent events, the token's capitalization is $14 million. Recall that the capitalization of BONE's "big brother," SHIB, is almost $7 billion.

Of course, the two tokens cannot be compared in size, given that SHIB plays first fiddle in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. But given BONE's sufficient utility now and the use it may get after Shibarium launches, it will be extremely interesting to see if Junior can get some help from Senior.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Exclusive Interview with MonkeyLeague CMO on How Web3 Gaming Blurs Line Between Reality and Virtual Worlds
08/30/2022 - 12:58
Exclusive Interview with MonkeyLeague CMO on How Web3 Gaming Blurs Line Between Reality and Virtual Worlds
Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina
related image 3AC Ethereum Address Suddenly Moved 10,000 ETH on Exchange: Potential Reasons
08/30/2022 - 12:25
3AC Ethereum Address Suddenly Moved 10,000 ETH on Exchange: Potential Reasons
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Finally Revealed
08/30/2022 - 12:18
SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Finally Revealed
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan