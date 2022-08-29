Shiba Inu's BONE Now Listed on This Crypto Exchange: Details

BONE is up 30% at $1.34 against backdrop of other crypto assets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shortly after teasing its listing, St. Vincent and the Grenadines' top exchange, BlueBit.io, announced that the governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), is now officially live on its platform.

BlueBit.io, a multi-asset trading platform that supports cryptocurrencies, hinted at the listing of BONE in its Aug. 25 tweet addressed to Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama: "A Shiba Inu needs his LEASH and BONE, right? @ShytoshiKusama."

The Shib developer replied, "Sure does Bluebit. What do you think SHIBARMY? BlueBit then rounded off the Twitter discourse stating, We could make it happen What do you think, SHIBARMY?''

Shortly after listing Shiba Inu on its platform in the early part of August, the newly launched BlueBit exchange posted a tweet likewise tagging Shytoshi Kusama, confirming the listing of the top meme cryptocurrency while teasing BONE's listing.

BlueBit.io asked in a tweet, "Shytoshi Kusama, we've listed Shib on BlueBit.io. Do you want to see Bone listed now?" The Shiba Inu developer replied in the affirmative: "YES! That'd be awesome!"

Exchanges continue to increase support for BONE

As shared on the official SHIB Twitter handle, the Singapore-based MEXC exchange, in collaboration with Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), has announced a prize pool of 5,555 BONE to eligible users who participate in the "Sign up, Deposit & Trade" event.

As reported by U.Today, MEXC Global continues to expand support for the Shiba Inu ecosystem after initially adding BONE support in January. Switchere, a leading Estonian exchange and Canada-based crypto payments platform FCF Pay, are among the crypto exchanges that have listed the full Shiba Inu trifecta: SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

The enthusiasm around the asset remains in place as it gradually approaches its capped supply of 230 million. In June, the Shiba Inu community overwhelmingly voted in favor of halting all BONE farming upon reaching 230 million minted tokens. The remaining 20 million tokens were intended to be saved for Shibarium validators. BONE's maximum supply remains at 250 million tokens.

Boosted by positive news, BONE is up 30% at $1.34 against a backdrop of other crypto assets, which traded in the red at press time, given the current market sell-off.