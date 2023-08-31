Shibarium Token BONE Smashes Big Adoption Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium token BONE has smashed a big adoption milestone, with its total addresses reaching a new record. According to IntoTheBlock data, BONE's total addresses have steadily increased, reaching a new high of 190,720.

BONE is the Shibarium network's gas token; hence, the increase in total addresses might have been spurred by those wishing to interact with the novel Shibarium blockchain.

As reported, BONE, at a certain point in the past week, saw the addition of over 2,000 addresses in a single day.

Per Shibarium documentation, stakers are rewarded for helping to validate the ledger. They do this by delegating their stake to validator nodes. Validators, by definition, run a full node and protect the network by staking BONE to generate blocks, validate and participate in PoS consensus.

That said, the amount of BONE staked on Shibarium continues to increase. At the start of the week, U.Today reported this to be over 19 million. This number has significantly increased, and the total amount of BONE staked on the Shibarium network is currently 22,069,182.

Shibarium continues to hit significant milestones. Per the Shibarium scan, the total transactions on the network are now at 628,131. The number of wallet addresses on the Layer 2 blockchain has also risen to an astounding 447,138.

The total number of blocks on the Shibarium mainnet has grown significantly, reaching 387,933. Currently, Shibarium has an average block time of 5.1 seconds.

Despite the significant milestones attained, BONE's price has significantly failed to move of late as profit-taking has taken effect. BONE has been steadily declining since attaining highs of $1.45 on Aug. 25.

At the time of writing, BONE was down 3.58% in the last 24 hours to $1.22. The token is likewise down 10.97% in the last seven days.