Shiba Inu's BONE 130% Growth Hype Is Not Over as This Announcement Follows

ShibaSwap's BONE may see another rise in liquidity following this event

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It would seem that the potential of BONE, the token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and namely the ShibaSwap project, is exhausted after 130% growth in two days. But a new day brought more positive news for its enthusiasts.

It became known that major Hong Kong-based crypto exchange LBank has listed BONE, following the recent example of its other sector neighbors like MEXC and BlueBit. BONE deposits and trading at LBank will be available immediately today, while for token withdrawals, investors will have to wait until Sept. 2.

🌈 New #listing



⛵️ $BONE(Bone ShibaSwap) will be listed on LBank！@Shibtoken



BONE is a governance token of Shibaswap ecosystem which will allow the #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals.



👉 Details: https://t.co/h1Ic6rWgPP pic.twitter.com/ksNyLohQ4K — LBank.info (@LBank_Exchange) August 31, 2022

Undoubtedly, further expansion of BONE on large and medium crypto exchanges will increase the liquidity of the asset. On the one hand, it will smooth out possible powerful price spikes, and on the other hand, it will charge them with even more fuel - especially considering the specifics of the projects created under the wing of Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu's BONE price review

After the explosive growth of BONE by 130% in the previous two days, the cryptocurrency quotes calmed down and corrected by 20%.

Ads

Trading at the moment at $1.9 per BONE, it is too early to say where the quotations will go next. The correction passed within the norm, the trend is not broken and new listing announcements are coming out almost every day.

Given the unclear market conditions combined with the unpredictable behavior of such crypto assets, it is impossible to predict the future price movement of BONE.

Nevertheless, it seems that in the BONE story, strong fundamental events, such as the long-awaited launch of Shibarium, can be regarded as hidden triggers for a further ruckus in the crypto market.