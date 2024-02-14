Attention: SHIB, BONE, LEASH Holder Key Warning Issued

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens SHIB, BONE and LEASH continue to attract attention, resulting in increased popularity and interest.

However, holders of these tokens should be cautious because scams targeting them are on the rise. This is because, as the popularity of cryptocurrencies grows, so does the number of scams aimed at unsuspecting investors.

In an attempt to deceive investors, these scammers imitate Shiba Inu projects or team members associated with SHIB, BONE and LEASH. They may create fake social media profiles, websites or Telegram channels and request funds or private information from unsuspecting individuals.

Shib Army Scam Alerts, or Susbarium, an X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, issued a warning to SHIB, BONE, LEASH and Shiboshi holders along these lines.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨@X



Stay alert as scammers will stop at nothing to part you from your assets, they continue to copy SHIB sites and our NFTs collection names and turn them into something they are not....



Only use links from our official sources, double check the urls, it can… pic.twitter.com/LdlRwfRPif — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) February 13, 2024

Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to stay alert, as scammers will stop at nothing to defraud them of their assets, These bad actors have gone so far as to copy SHIB sites and NFT collection names and turn them into something they are not, it said.

In this light, Shiba Inu community members are urged to only use links from official sources. They should also double-check URLs for the slightest discrepancies, as it could be as simple as a dash or dot that these bad actors have changed to deceive unsuspecting users. These minor differences can only be discovered upon closer inspection.

They should also avoid connecting their wallets without first conducting due diligence. Shiba Inu holders should always verify the authenticity of communication channels and refrain from sharing sensitive information or sending funds to unknown parties.

Another important warning for the Shiba Inu community is that the Shiba Ecosystem's TREAT token has yet to be officially launched. The community should be aware that fake Treat and Shi tokens not affiliated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem are in circulation, have no connection to Shibarium and are falsely using the Shibarium logo.