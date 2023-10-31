Shiba Inu: This Crypto Exchange Announces Millions of SHIB Giveaway

Shiba Inu community might be in for surprise

Indian crypto exchange Giottus unveils exciting news for the Shiba Inu community. In a tweet, Giottus announced the launch of its giveaway with a reward pool of 50 million SHIB. Here, 10 eligible winners will receive five million SHIB.

🚀 Exciting launch! 🎉 Participate in our giveaway



Reward pool : 50,00,000 $SHIB!

🎁 10 Lucky winners will each receive 5 million $SHIB! 🏆



To enter,

✅Like & Retweet 🔁

✅Tag 2 Person 👥

✅ Recommend Indian Crypto or Web3 Community on @giottus DM.



⏰ Contest ends at 5 PM on… pic.twitter.com/Zag332tJdY — Giottus Crypto Platform (@giottus) October 30, 2023

Giottus crypto exchange supports Shiba Inu trading and in May this year, the crypto exchange listed Shiba Inu's governance token, BONE ShibaSwap (BONE), in response to the community's request.

The Shiba Inu community might be in for a surprise as developers prepare to unveil the SHIB identity, dubbed "a seismic shift in the blockchain world."

To celebrate this upcoming reveal, the Shiba Inu team announced a $5,000 SHIB giveaway.

According to Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, the SHIB identity goes beyond what may be expected because it reflects a community centered on innovation, technology and a shared vision for the future.

Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, in his cryptic message, stirred expectations that there might be more on the horizon.

Kusama acknowledged in a Telegram message to the SHIB group that he is better than before. He then said he is "preparing to lay the beauty of SHIB before the masters."

In an exciting development, Shiba Inu partner Welly Fast Food has now relaunched. In a tweet, Welly states, "We've just finalized the last details after a successful testing day, and we're now ready."

The fast food chain stated that the blockchain technology it was working on was already being tested inside its store.

Welly also stated that it started by connecting the management system that deals with orders and the kitchen to the blockchain to transmit data about the food and activities of each store.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.70% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000789.