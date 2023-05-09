Shiba Inu's BONE to Be Listed on This Indian Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Giottus, Chennai-based Indian crypto exchange, has teased the listing of Shiba Inu's governance token, BONE ShibaSwap (BONE).

In a new announcement, the crypto platform claims to have listened to the SHIB community's opinion. It posted a teaser picture that has a semblance of the BONE logo on it and a caption that reads "launching tomorrow," which implies May 10.

On May 8, Giottus conducted a Twitter poll where it asked, "Y'all still need BONE?" A total of 89.2% of votes were cast in support of BONE on the platform, while 10.8% voted negative.

Shibarium gas token BONE continues to see noteworthy attention from exchanges. After conducting a poll to determine the community's interest in BONE's listing on its platform, Indian crypto exchange Flitpay listed BONE in April.

Seychelles-based crypto exchange OKX and Dubai-based crypto exchange CetoEX announced BONE's listing after it emerged as people's favorite in a Twitter poll. Asian crypto exchange Huobi Global also announced the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) listing in the same week.

BONE price might be bottoming out

BONE prices steadily declined after reaching highs of $2.10 on Feb. 21. Bulls' attempts to restart the uptrend at various times met a wall, as bears were not willing to give up ground.

The negative crossing of the daily moving averages, a "death cross," an indicator deemed bearish, did not aid the bulls' attempt as well.

In a positive outcome of the event, BONE appears to be nearing oversold conditions, as indicated by the daily RSI, which has fallen below the level of 30. An oversold or undervalued condition is often indicated by an RSI reading of 30 or lower. This might suggest a bottoming in the BONE price, which would suggest a positive price reversal is underway.