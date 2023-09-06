Shiba Inu Team Says Journey Just Starting; BONE, SHIB, LEASH to Benefit

Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE, SHIB and LEASH all expected to benefit from Shiba Inu's journey
Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium relaunched, much to the joy of the SHIB and broader crypto community.

On Aug. 28, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, announced that Shiba Inu was now available to the public. At the time of Kusama's announcement, Shibarium had accumulated over 65,000 wallets and 350,000 transactions.

The Shibarium ETH bridge was also confirmed to work, with Shib, Leash and WETH withdrawals expected to take at least two checkpoints (45 minutes to 3 hours), and BONE withdrawals expected to take up to seven days. This is by design.

Now, Shibarium has made astounding progress and has hit 1,118,026 wallet addresses and 1,173,231 total transactions.

Excited by the progress and prospects offered by the new Shibarium blockchain, Shiba Inu team member Lucie has taken to the X platform.

It should be recalled that Shibarium paused shortly after its Aug. 16 launch after an insane influx of users. The platform was then optimized, and its operations were scaled subsequently before its relaunch to the public. Within that short period, Shiba Inu saw FUD, which led to a SHIB price drop.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Establishes New Focus as Shibarium Expands

Now, nine days after Shibarium's relaunch, Lucie took to X to excitedly declare that "Shibarium is live and rocking and rolling." She further shared a message from the Shiba Inu Discord admin, "Da Vinci."

In a friendly note to the SHIB community, "Da Vinci" referred to Shibarium as the secret sauce, a turbo booster, revving up Shiba Inu's crypto journey wherein BONE, SHIB, and LEASH will all benefit.

The Discord admin further noted that building takes time as well, as does Shiba Inu's crypto future. A rock-solid foundation is already being laid, and the fancy stuff is being worked on.

Assuring the community, he adds that every storm passes, as bear markets do not stick around forever. In his words, "we are getting ready for the sunny days. Our journey is just getting started and the best is still ahead of us."

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

