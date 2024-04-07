Shiba Inu Skyrockets 60% in Burn Rate; What It Means for SHIB Price

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a remarkable surge in its token burn rate as its price is eyeing momentum. Data from the tracking site Shibburn shows that more than 24.2 million SHIB tokens were burned during the last 24 hours. This means that the token burn rate is currently up 61.02%.

The current circulation supply of the meme coin is a whopping 582.7 trillion tokens. With such a massive circulation supply, the Shiba Inu ecosystem requires token burning events to ensure the scarcity of the SHIB tokens. A balanced circulation supply is imperative, not only for the SHIB price but for a resilient ecosystem as well.

Keeping this in mind, the Shiba Inu community has been active, sending millions of tokens to the dead wallets. Data reveals that around 410.7 trillion tokens have been burned or taken out of the initial supply. This shows the commitment of the community toward the ecosystem. The future outlook for SHIB is going to remain positive if this trend continues and the community remains steadfast.

Shiba Inu price outlook

The price of Shiba Inu has witnessed a notable rise amid the surge in its burn rate. As of writing this article, SHIB is trading at $0.00002815 after an increase of 3.18% in the last 24 hours. While the price is still down 10.86% during the last 30 days, today’s surge is hinting at a trend reversal. The meme coin may likely come out of the consolidation phase soon.

Supporting this outlook is the rising trading activity of the coin. Data shows that the 24-hour trading volume of Shiba Inu has surged by 17.39% as it currently stands at $523.51 million. Clearly, the market is now eyeing further gains from SHIB, and it appears that bulls have started to enter the market.