Advertisement
AD

    Two Key Trends to Watch Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Historical data hints at a strong probability of a post-halving rally, but returns might be rather modest
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 17:19
    Two Key Trends to Watch Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin halving, one of the key events of 2024, is expected to happen in just 12 days from now. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, there are two main trends that traders and investors should pay attention to ahead of this much-anticipated event. 

    Post-halving price rallies 

    As noted by IntoTheBlock, the Bitcoin price has consistently increased after each halving event. 

    This was the case due to the reduced rate of new coins that were introduced into circulation by miners. 

    Related
    Mysterious Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Celebrates Birthday

    Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley is convinced that the largest cryptocurrency could be on the cusp of having its most impactful block reward reduction to date. This is due to the reduction of supply being significantly bigger in dollar terms compared to previous halvings. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ark's Cathie Wood expects the Bitcoin price to experience a post-halving rally just like it did during previous rallies. In the meantime, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz expects the price of Bitcoin to soar to the $100,000 level this year

    Decreasing returns

    The halving has been pitched as a major bullish catalyst based on historical data. However, as noted by IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin has seen decreasing returns with each halving. Hence, it is reasonable to expect that Bitcoin's post-halving rally, if it occurs, will be rather modest.  

    However, the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds makes it more challenging to predict how the price of the largest cryptocurrency will behave after the upcoming halving event. On top of a supply shock, the flagship cryptocurrency is also experiencing growing demand due to the success of ETF products introduced by BlackRock and other major firms. Franklin Templeton's Sandy Kaul believes that such a unique set-up is different from the previous three halving events. Thus, Bitcoin could end up in "uncharted territory." 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/05 17:28
    Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 319% Amid Exciting Q1 DEX Volume Surge
    2024/04/05 17:28
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 319% Amid Exciting Q1 DEX Volume Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano (ADA) Reaches Major Milestone With 88.6 Million Transactions
    2024/04/05 17:28
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Major Milestone With 88.6 Million Transactions
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Two Key Trends to Watch Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving
    Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 319% Amid Exciting Q1 DEX Volume Surge
    Show all