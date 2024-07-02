Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have Disappeared

    Arman Shirinyan
    Number of Shiba Inu whales on market decreasing, followed by relatively stable performance of SHIB
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu whales are swimming away from the asset, but it might become the good sign we have all been waiting for. The exodus of whales is often considered a sign of dropping volatility. However, it is too early to panic, and the main concern here should mostly be the lack of liquidity. But there are some good signs.

    Based on the most recent data, 52% of SHIB holders are profitable at the current price, while 47% are not. This even distribution indicates that smaller investors remain confident in spite of the whale movement. 

    However, large holders still hold a sizable portion of the supply, as their 73% concentration suggests. Their decreased activity may result in fewer large-scale sell-offs. Transactions that exceed $100,000 are still showing a respectable volume in the last seven days, with 2.4 trillion transacted in the last 24 hours, suggesting that even though whales are not active, there is still a lot of movement going on.

    On-chain signals exhibit a 0.04% increase in concentration, indicating a slight bullish trend, while other indicators stay neutral. A bearish bid-ask volume imbalance of -15% is reflected in exchange signals, suggesting that there may be selling pressure. On the other hand, the neutral smart price signal by IntoTheBlock indicates that the current price may be reasonable and steady. 

    SHIB is trading near $0. 00001716 on the technical chart below its 50 EMA at $0.00002217 and significantly below 200 and 100 EMAs. The RSI at 33 shows that SHIB is getting close to the oversold area, which could attract some more buyers looking for cheaper entry.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

