Advertisement
AD

    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The price of the leading cryptocurrency by market cap could be on track to double this year, according to Fred Krueger
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 19:43
    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Fred Krueger, a popular Bitcoin advocate, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could be on track to double between now and the end of the year. "No more turtle nonsense," he added.

    Advertisement

    The bullish prediction comes as the Bitcoin price is attempting to revive its bullish momentum.

    Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin peaked at $63,790, according to data provided by cryptocurrency tracking site CoinGecko. However, it has since pared some of its gains, currently trading at  $63,368. 

    HOT Stories
    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Community With New Geo Move
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 150% in Volume as July Could Be Bullish

    Related
    Mon, 07/01/2024 - 15:48
    XRP Investments Skyrocket: Will XRP ETF Follow?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Despite the fact that Bitcoin's price performance has been rather underwhelming after multiple failed attempts to surpass the $68,000 level, the leading cryptocurrency is still in a bull market, according to Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant.

    Mike Novogratz, the head of Galaxy Digital, recently said that the leading cryptocurrency by market cap could end up topping $100,000 this year. However, it would need to reclaim the pivotal $73,000 first. So far, it turned out to be too hard to crack. 

    Is another market bottom near? 

    In the meantime, the Bitcoin network is now on track to experience a significant drop of roughly 6%. This could be its most severe negative difficulty adjustment since December 2022. Back then, the market experienced a bottom. 

    Related
    Mon, 07/01/2024 - 15:42
    120 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Is Ultimate Rebound Here?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    This time around, the capitulation of Bitcoin miners, which was caused by declining profit margins after the halving event, could also signal a potential trend reversal. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Jul 01, 2024 - 19:54
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP Investments Skyrocket: Will XRP ETF Follow?
    Jul 01, 2024 - 19:54
    XRP Investments Skyrocket: Will XRP ETF Follow?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 120 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Is Ultimate Rebound Here?
    Jul 01, 2024 - 19:54
    120 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Is Ultimate Rebound Here?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    XRP Investments Skyrocket: Will XRP ETF Follow?
    Show all