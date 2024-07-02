Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu community abuzz with excitement following significant development that could pave way for SHIB ETF
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 9:17
    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu community is abuzz with excitement following a significant development that could pave the way for a Shiba Inu Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has made a crucial filing that could potentially boost the prospects of a SHIB ETF, sending waves of optimism across the Shiba Inu community.

    Advertisement

    Last Friday, Coinbase Derivatives filed new futures contracts tied to Shiba Inu and four other cryptocurrencies, marking a significant advance in the growing landscape of crypto-related financial products. Coinbase expects to debut the new futures contracts on July 15, pending CFTC approval.

    If approval is granted, Shiba Inu will join the ranks of CFTC-regulated margined futures contracts, marking its debut on the first-ever U.S. futures market.

    RagnarShiba, a social media admin for Shiba Inu, reiterates the impact of Coinbase's latest move with a filing on Shiba Inu futures submitted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This step is seen as a foundational move that could lead to the creation of a SHIB ETF, offering investors a new way to engage with the popular meme cryptocurrency.

    Anticipation grows in Shiba Inu community

    The enthusiasm within the Shiba Inu community is palpable, with discussions and speculation running rampant on social media platforms. Investors and enthusiasts alike are closely monitoring the situation, eager to see how the CFTC will respond to Coinbase's filing.

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 12:20
    Crucial SHIB Rewards Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The prospect of a SHIB ETF is particularly exciting for the community as it would mark a significant milestone in Shiba Inu's journey but also a potential catalyst for increased adoption and investment.

    ETFs are known for providing a more accessible route for investors to gain exposure to assets, and a SHIB ETF would be no different. It would allow a broader range of investors to speculate on the price of Shiba Inu without the need to directly purchase and store the digital tokens.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001708.

    #Coinbase #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    Jul 02, 2024 - 09:11
    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Jul 02, 2024 - 09:11
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Jul 02, 2024 - 09:11
    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solciety’s PolitiFi Meme Coin Presale Raises $600K+ in First Two Weeks
    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu ETF Buzz: Coinbase Filing Sparks SHIB Community Excitement
    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Show all