Shibarium Hits Jaw-Dropping Milestone as SHIB Wallet Count Jumps 10x

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data provided by puppyscan.shib.io shows that there has been a gigantic spike in wallet addresses connected to the Shibarium testnet called Puppynet. This almost 10x surge has taken place over the past day.

Wallet count on Shibarium beta soars

The above-mentioned source shows that compared to Wednesday, the number of wallets linked to Puppynet has surged to 3,122,259 (from 365,282), and the overall transaction number increased to 2,953,911 from 2,255,398.

Image via puppyscan.shib.io

Besides, Shiba Inu influencer Lucie Sasnikova tweeted yesterday that the number of tokens deployed on Puppynet has reached 71. She believes that this milestone indicates that when the mainnet is launched, this number will be a lot bigger.

The Shibarium beta version was released on March 11 after months of expectations this year. Shortly after that, the documentation from the developer team came out, where they explained in detail how Puppynet would operate, including details on the burn mechanism. Even before the launch, the SHIB army expected that trillions of Shiba Inu would be removed from circulation once Shibarium launches.

Indeed, since the Puppynet release, the SHIB burn rate began rising drastically both on a daily and weekly basis.

Shibarium teams up with NOWPayments

As reported by U.Today earlier, major cryptocurrency payments platform NOWPayments has struck a partnership deal with Shibarium to expand the adoption and utility of Shiba Inu meme token.

The tweet published by NOWPayments stresses that the lead of Shiba Inu, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama, personally approved the partnership.

Thanks to the integration of Shibarium into the platform, consumers will be able to experience user-friendly ways of paying with their favorite token, SHIB. Initially, the meme coin was added by NOWPayments last year in May.

Overall, in recent years, the adoption of SHIB as a payment method has significantly expanded thanks to such crypto payment providers as BitPay, Binance Pay and NOWPayments.

These providers allow the conversion of crypto accepted from customers, so vendors basically still receive fiat currencies for their products sold for crypto. In the case of SHIB in particular, you can buy even fashionable sports cars and Hublot watches, and rent cars and real estate.