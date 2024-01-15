Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffers Stress Test, Here's What to Expect This Week

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu (SHIB) reenters spotlight as network numbers get validated
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 8:59
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffers Stress Test, Here's What to Expect This Week
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains a token of interest on the market as consolidation grips the majority of altcoins in an ultimate push for recovery. Shiba Inu’s network numbers are mostly bearish; however, they are at a tipping point where the balance may soon skew toward the bulls. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is down by 1.8% to $0.000009706.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) On-Chain Activity Disappears, and Reason Is Unclear

This latest bearish figure has pared off Shiba Inu's gains for the past week, and it has now reduced to 7.61%. Despite the critical stress test the token suffered in the past couple of days, it remains resilient, keeping itself afloat above the psychologically important level at $0.0000095.

Shiba Inu Daily Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Shiba Inu network numbers are telling a different story, with the burn rate currently staying flat, sending about 5,136,299 SHIB to dead wallets overnight. The Shibarium transaction count also remains below par, however, with a noticeable recovery seen between Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

Within this period, Shibarium transactions moved from a monthly low of 1.16 million to 1.97 million. This recovery in Shibarium shows the market is waking up to more support from retail investors.

New week, New possibilities

The slate has notably been wiped clean for Shiba Inu as opportunities for new numbers to emerge are already showing forth. After significant drawdown, the chances of recovery are high, with growth initiatives on the horizon

Related
SHIB Whale Alert: Massive 9.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Bought in 48 Hours

As the euphoria of spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) products settles down some more, the attention of SHIB loyalists may return to the protocol, hence bringing in fresh capital across the board.

The spot Bitcoin ETF made most investors feel like they needed to get a share of the product to catch any opportunity the first mover advantage could offer. As Bitcoin itself failed to provide the desired traction, Shiba Inu, with its chance to chart a more decisive growth pattern, may become plan B for these investors this week.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Way to Erase Zero
2024/01/15 08:56
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Way to Erase Zero
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Address Wakes Up After More Than 8 Years
2024/01/15 08:56
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Address Wakes Up After More Than 8 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Abnormal $15 Billion XRP "Transfer" Mystifies Community
2024/01/15 08:56
Abnormal $15 Billion XRP "Transfer" Mystifies Community
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

zkLink Reveals Public Registration Date for $ZKL Token
CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffers Stress Test, Here's What to Expect This Week
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Way to Erase Zero
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Address Wakes Up After More Than 8 Years
Show all