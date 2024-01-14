Advertisement
AD

SHIB Whale Alert: Massive 9.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Bought in 48 Hours

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
9.6 trillion Shiba Inu tokens surged into major wallets in 48 hours, sparking intrigue about SHIB's future
Sun, 14/01/2024 - 12:00
SHIB Whale Alert: Massive 9.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Bought in 48 Hours
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a staggering revelation, data from blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock has unveiled a massive influx of 9.6 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens into the wallets of large holders over the last 48 hours.

Advertisement

The Large Holders Inflow chart paints a compelling picture, showcasing a sustained surge in Shiba Inu inflows following a significant spike earlier in the week. Remarkably, trillions of tokens have flowed into the coffers of these whale wallets, indicating a strategic move by major investors.

Related
SHIB Burns Soar 5,891% This Week, but There's Big Catch

Contrary to this influx, the Large Holders Outflow indicator has displayed a consistent downward trend. This implies that outflows from these sizable wallets have been on the decline, signaling a collective decision among whales to consolidate their SHIB holdings.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

What prompts these whales to load up on SHIB portfolios at this particular juncture? The answer may lie in the Shiba Inu token's price chart, which has been oscillating around the $0.00001 mark. Despite periodic fluctuations, the price seems to consolidate in this range. 

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Analysis suggests that large investors may perceive this zone as a calculated risk, positioning themselves as buyers. It is essential to note that this does not guarantee an imminent surge in the SHIB price; rather, it reflects a nuanced understanding among this category of investors regarding the risk and potential returns associated with acquiring SHIB in this specific price range.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Zero to Price as Bulls Get Disappointed

As the crypto market continues to be dynamic, the strategic moves of these influential SHIB holders raise intriguing questions about the future trajectory of Shiba Inu's value.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Elon Musk Magic: Crypto Investor Hits $3 Million Jackpot With This Meme Coin
2024/01/14 11:58
Elon Musk Magic: Crypto Investor Hits $3 Million Jackpot With This Meme Coin
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano (ADA) Is Surprisingly Strong After Landing on This Support
2024/01/14 11:58
Cardano (ADA) Is Surprisingly Strong After Landing on This Support
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Michael Saylor Issues Critical Warning to BTC Holders
2024/01/14 11:58
Michael Saylor Issues Critical Warning to BTC Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CAGA Crypto Unveiled New Transformative Features on January 4, 2024
Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Whale Alert: Massive 9.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Bought in 48 Hours
Elon Musk Magic: Crypto Investor Hits $3 Million Jackpot With This Meme Coin
Cardano (ADA) Is Surprisingly Strong After Landing on This Support
Show all