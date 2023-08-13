Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets to Record Highs Ahead of Thrilling Shibarium Debut

In a stunning achievement, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has soared to unprecedented heights, reaching an all-time high in the number of addresses it has amassed. The fervor surrounding this cryptocurrency has been building steadily since its launch three years ago, culminating in an astonishing 3.54 million addresses, a statistic confirmed by IntoTheBlock.

The last month witnessed an electrifying surge in activity, with the momentum intensifying through July. Remarkably, the number of new SHIB addresses surged by an astounding 115% on a weekly basis, reflecting an unparalleled level of investor enthusiasm and anticipation. The trend shows no signs of abating, with a notable 14.18% increase in the last seven days alone.

An equally remarkable development is the swelling number of non-empty wallets, a metric that has now reached an all-time high of 1.24 million addresses holding SHIB tokens. Delving into the details, it becomes evident that the most substantial growth over the past 30 days occurred among addresses holding between 100 billion and 1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens.

A particularly intriguing aspect is the valuation in USD terms. Addresses with holdings ranging from $1 million to $10 million in SHIB have witnessed a striking 52.65% surge in their balances.

This surge is indicative of the mounting anticipation surrounding the imminent release of Shibarium, a long-anticipated protocol that is set to launch as early as the upcoming week. All eyes are now on the imminent release of Shibarium, set to debut on either Aug. 15 or 16. The protocol is poised to be a watershed moment, promising to reshape the landscape of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.