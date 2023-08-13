Shibarium Release Countdown: Top Exchange Teases Shiba Inu Tokens Listing

Sun, 08/13/2023 - 10:52
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Major exchange KuCoin teases Shiba Inu tokens listing as Shibarium set to launch
Shibarium Release Countdown: Top Exchange Teases Shiba Inu Tokens Listing
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an intriguing move, a major centralized crypto exchange, KuCoin, has sparked excitement within the SHIB community by hinting at the possibility of listing tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The timing aligns closely with the long-anticipated launch of the Layer-2 solution Shibarium.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Drops Important Warning About Minting NFTs on Shibarium

The excitement began when KuCoin's official X account posted a cleverly orchestrated teaser on their platform. A simple yet compelling image depicted the iconic Shiba Inu dog, placed under the date of Aug. 12. The intrigue deepened as a dog bone was positioned under the dates of Aug. 15-16, aligning precisely with the expected release window of Shibarium.

Critical to this cryptic puzzle is the unmistakable symbolism embedded in the image — the bone, representing the BONE token, an essential element of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the upcoming protocol. This deliberate visual cue has left no room for doubt: KuCoin is poised to seize the opportunity by listing the BONE token in conjunction with the much-awaited Shibarium launch.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is on Verge of Golden Cross

However, the intrigue does not end here. By tactically leaving the cells corresponding to Aug. 13 and 14 empty, KuCoin's post has ignited speculation. The vacuum created in these cells is seen by many as a potential hint toward the listing of multiple tokens beyond BONE. A prominent figure in the SHIB community, a validator operator at Unification and a key player in the development of Shibarium, has voiced the idea of introducing the FUND token on KuCoin's platform.

The Shiba Inu token's official X account joined the conversation, eagerly inquiring about the potential listings of not only BONE but also LEASH — another ecosystem token that plays a supporting role in the Shiba Inu framework.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP's 3 Billion Volume Surge Paints Interesting Picture
08/13/2023 - 10:35
XRP's 3 Billion Volume Surge Paints Interesting Picture
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Sees Epic 1.1 Billion SHIB Weekly Burn First Time in Months
08/13/2023 - 10:08
Shiba Inu Sees Epic 1.1 Billion SHIB Weekly Burn First Time in Months
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Meme Coin Surge, Decoupling From Bitcoin
08/13/2023 - 09:42
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Meme Coin Surge, Decoupling From Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya