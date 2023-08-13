Shibarium Release Countdown: Top Exchange Teases Shiba Inu Tokens Listing

In an intriguing move, a major centralized crypto exchange, KuCoin, has sparked excitement within the SHIB community by hinting at the possibility of listing tokens from the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The timing aligns closely with the long-anticipated launch of the Layer-2 solution Shibarium.

The excitement began when KuCoin's official X account posted a cleverly orchestrated teaser on their platform. A simple yet compelling image depicted the iconic Shiba Inu dog, placed under the date of Aug. 12. The intrigue deepened as a dog bone was positioned under the dates of Aug. 15-16, aligning precisely with the expected release window of Shibarium.

#Shibarium is expected to launch next week.



Are you pawsitive for for $SHIB? 🐾 — KuCoin (@kucoincom) August 12, 2023

Critical to this cryptic puzzle is the unmistakable symbolism embedded in the image — the bone, representing the BONE token, an essential element of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and the upcoming protocol. This deliberate visual cue has left no room for doubt: KuCoin is poised to seize the opportunity by listing the BONE token in conjunction with the much-awaited Shibarium launch.

However, the intrigue does not end here. By tactically leaving the cells corresponding to Aug. 13 and 14 empty, KuCoin's post has ignited speculation. The vacuum created in these cells is seen by many as a potential hint toward the listing of multiple tokens beyond BONE. A prominent figure in the SHIB community, a validator operator at Unification and a key player in the development of Shibarium, has voiced the idea of introducing the FUND token on KuCoin's platform.

The Shiba Inu token's official X account joined the conversation, eagerly inquiring about the potential listings of not only BONE but also LEASH — another ecosystem token that plays a supporting role in the Shiba Inu framework.