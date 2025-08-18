Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: XRP ETFs Facing Fresh SEC Delay

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 18/08/2025 - 16:40
    The SEC has punted decisions on XRP ETFs proposals filed by 21Shares and CoinShares
    Advertisement
    Breaking: XRP ETFs Facing Fresh SEC Delay
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals from 21Shares as well as CoinShares. 

    The two proposals were originally filed on Nov. 21, 2024, and Jan. 24, respectively. 

    The SEC acknowledged both of these proposals back in February. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: XRP ETFs Facing Fresh SEC Delay
    'We'll Be Buying Top Forever': Strategy Bitcoin Manager Breaks Silence With Epic Statement
    Bitcoin Treasury Craze Coming to Dutch Stock Exchange
    Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip With Additional 430 BTC

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 16:23
    Top XRP Contributor Points to 'Dangerous' Bitcoin Centralization
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    The agency is expected to either approve or deny these applications in October.

    What do recent delays mean? 

    Once the SEC acknowledges a certain application, it has a maximum review timeline of up to 240 days. 

    The recent delays do not mean that the SEC opposes the approval of such products since these are merely procedural moves. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analysts are still certain that XRP ETFs will be greenlit during the fourth quarter of the current year despite staunch opposition from Democratic SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, who is known for her anti-crypto views.    

    Current Polymarket odds 

    According to Polymarket bettors, XRP ETFs currently have a 78% chance of being approved this year. This marks a significant decrease compared to the June 3 peak of 98%.    

    That said, the odds have recovered from a local low of 65%, which was recorded in early August. 

    Still, Polymarket bettors are seemingly less bullish on XRP ETF approval odds compared to Bloomberg analysts, who currently see a 95% chance of approval.   

    BlackRock will not be joining the race

    Meanwhile, BlackRock recently confirmed that it would not be joining the XRP ETF race after months of speculation. 

    This means that Franklin Templeton will remain the most significant player to file for such a product. 

    Fidelity, despite filing for a Solana ETF, has also decided to remain on the sidelines.      

    XRP's price action 

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently changing hands at $3.02 after plunging by 3%. The token is down by 6% over the past week. 

    As reported by U.Today, the token recently dipped below the $3 level amid a broader market correction.     

    #XRP News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 16:23
    Top XRP Contributor Points to 'Dangerous' Bitcoin Centralization
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 16:20
    Circle's Jeremy Allaire on GENIUS Act: 'Internet of Money Has Arrived'
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Aug 18, 2025 - 16:40
    Breaking: XRP ETFs Facing Fresh SEC Delay
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 16:23
    Top XRP Contributor Points to 'Dangerous' Bitcoin Centralization
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 18, 2025 - 16:20
    Circle's Jeremy Allaire on GENIUS Act: 'Internet of Money Has Arrived'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all