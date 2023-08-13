Shiba Inu Sees Epic 1.1 Billion SHIB Weekly Burn First Time in Months

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Shibburn, Shiba Inu has seen a massive 1.1 billion tokens burn in the last seven days. Shibburn reports that in the week just ended, a total of 1,164,755,557 SHIB tokens were burned in 217 transactions. The weekly burn of 1.1 billion SHIB amounted to $12,504.

In the last 7 days, there have been a total of 1,164,755,557 $SHIB tokens burned and 217 transactions. #shib pic.twitter.com/r6Gu8qMsC4 — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 13, 2023

Notably, this is the largest seen in weeks or months, as the amount burned in previous weeks was mostly in the millions.

The upper week only saw 304,764,835 SHIB tokens burned, as reported.

Massive burns recorded on Aug. 12 stood taller than other days, contributing significantly to the large increase in weekly burns.

The last 24 hours saw a whopping 751,248,497 SHIB tokens burned in 106 transactions. The SHIB burn rate is reacting positively and is currently up 760%.



Shiba Inu saw an astounding rise in the week gone by as positive indications lined up for the ecosystem. Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, observed an intriguing historical pattern signal as SHIB and other meme coins decoupled from Bitcoin and other altcoins.

Shiba Inu has topped LunarCrush's AltRank for the second straight week, according to a tweet from the social analytics platform, with the most total social and market activity when compared to the entire crypto market. Shiba Inu surpassed 4,483 coins on the market to take the top spot in AltRank.

Shibarium to burn SHIB; Tangem launches poll

Shiba Inu team member Lucie has shared the core values of the upcoming Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium. According to her, Shibarium's common values include Burn (SHIB specifically), Protect, Help and Grow.

#SHIBARMY Would you like to see a portion of the proceeds from the @Tangem Shiba wallets burned? Let your voice be heard in the poll below! 🔥 https://t.co/J3FP8qKhj7 — Shib (@Shibtoken) August 12, 2023

In another piece of burn-related news, "Shibarium 1" shared an important update as regards Tangem wallets. Tangem promised a 5% burn from wallets being sold, now, with more than 1,007 wallets being sold, this amount equals 3,524 USDT.

A poll was launched to determine if this portion of the proceeds will be burned or not. A total of 93.8% of respondents voted in the affirmative, while 2.4% and 3.8% voted for the options "No" and "donation," respectively.

The official Shib Twitter account made a post about this, urging the SHIB community to make their voices heard by participating in the poll.