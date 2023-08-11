Shytoshi Kusama Drops Important Warning About Minting NFTs on Shibarium

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The pseudonymous leader of the SHIB developers and their community, Shytoshi Kusama, has warned SHIB users on Discord regarding issuing NFTs on Shibarium, which will become possible once the Layer 2 blockchain is launched on mainnet.

The official marketing specialist of Shiba Inu, @LucieSHIB, shared a screenshot of this conversation on her X app personal page.

"DYOR and be careful": SHIB lead developer

Shytoshi Kusama made an appearance on Shibarium Tech on Discord and began chatting with average users. One of them wrote that through Shiba Inu he was attracted to DeFi and asked the SHIB leader if there would be instructions published on how to create NFTs via Shibarium.

Kusama told him that it is up to any platform based on Shibarium — one should choose the best that one thinks is suitable. However, Shytoshi warned the user to be careful and do his own research (DYOR).

. @ShytoshiKusama is chatting on Shibarium tech discord 😁 pic.twitter.com/vRfrmRQaWY — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 11, 2023

The whole thing sounded like a mini AMA. The next question was if Shytoshi plans to conduct any SHIB burn before launching Shibarium; presumably, it will happen during the upcoming ETH Toronto event in Canada on Aug. 15-16, where SHIB will be a major sponsor and Shytoshi Kusama will deliver a speech via AI.

Kusama promises three new "partnershibs," war on X app declared

A day before that, the mysterious Shiba Inu leader left a message on the same name Shiba Inu channel on Telegram. He stated that there are three new "partnershibs." One of them has already been inked, and the Shibarium team will soon take in some new experts that will help it move toward global decentralization.

Two more will be announced in detail later on. Kusama also took a jab at Elon Musk's X app, rebranded from Twitter, presenting an "equation" to SHIB users: "SHIB > X."

On Discord, he wrote that once Shibarium is launched, it will show the global crypto community that Shiba Inu will always be bigger than X or any other token.

However, recently, Elon Musk refuted rumors about the X app launching a native cryptocurrency and added that that would never happen. Besides, Musk is a well-known lover of memes and meme cryptocurrency DOGE.

As reported by U.Today on Thursday, the SHIB team set up a "meme battle" to choose an ultimate meme that will demonstrate Shiba Inu's supremacy over the X app.