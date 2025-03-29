Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ahead? Bollinger Bands Tease Big Squeeze Coming

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 29/03/2025 - 15:40
    Shiba Inu sell-off may be clearing off as on-chain data suggests
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ahead? Bollinger Bands Tease Big Squeeze Coming
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) could witness a rally soon, given the flashing signals of its technical indicators. If the market aligns with the signals from the Bollinger Bands, the bearish turbulence that the meme coin has faced may abate.

    Advertisement

    SHIB finds support amid bearish pressure

    As per CoinMarketCap data, within the last 24 hours, SHIB has plummeted from $0.00001332, crashing through several support levels before halting at $0.0000126, where the price reversed.

    Analysts say the SHIB Bollinger Bands hold out hope for investors in the dog-themed meme coin.

    Related
    Ryoshi Roadmap Message From SHIB Team Stuns Community
    Fri, 03/28/2025 - 11:25
    Ryoshi Roadmap Message From SHIB Team Stuns Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Notably, the upper and lower Bollinger bands tighten, reducing bearish pressure. From now on, the SHIB market could witness less volatility.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu Price Chart Via TradingView

    For clarity, SHIB's price currently lies in the middle, a level that ordinarily shows neutrality and could either break out or slump.

    However, for SHIB, this is teasing a potential bullish ride in the long term, as a token after retesting the lower band may rebound. Hence, analysts see a breakout ahead as they look forward to time unraveling the signs in the crypto market.

    Could Shiba Inu hit $0.00001520?

    Some predictions see SHIB soar to $0.00001520 if a breakout occurs, riding on strong bullish momentum. However, it would depend on buying momentum, such as renewed investor interest and an uptick in the deflationary mechanism.

    In recent community support, the burn mechanism saw over 14 million SHIB sent to dead wallets. This is the ecosystem’s way of stabilizing prices via reduced circulating supply.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake Up: 200% Skyrocketing Recorded
    Thu, 03/27/2025 - 12:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake Up: 200% Skyrocketing Recorded
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu team has sparked optimism among investors as they prepare to launch Shib Finance, a DeFi platform that would create multiple utilities such as lending, borrowing and saving services.

    While the community awaits these developments, market participants anticipate a price recovery and rebound to higher levels.

    As of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001272, representing a 4.44% decline in the last 24 hours.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 29, 2025 - 15:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 29
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 29, 2025 - 15:10
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Down 14% in March; What History Predicts in April
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ahead? Bollinger Bands Tease Big Squeeze Coming
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Down 14% in March; What History Predicts in April
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD