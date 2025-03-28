Advertisement
    Ryoshi Roadmap Message From SHIB Team Stuns Community

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 28/03/2025 - 11:25
    SHIB team has shared a Ryoshi-themed message with the Shiba Inu army
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Shibarium Updates account on the X social media network has grabbed the SHIB community’s attention as it published a post which mentions Ryoshi – the mysterious Shiba Inu founder who has stepped into the unknown.

    Ryoshi chose to leave the public space in May 2022, repeating the move of the enigmatic Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and going below the radar. After Ryoshi’s departure, Shytoshi Kusama, an early SHIB investor, took over the project and leads it now, implementing the Ryoshi vision in full.

    Ryoshi-themed tweet about Shibarium from SHIB team

    It was a poem about Ryoshi starting the SHIB project, setting the path for other Shibarium tokens to be launched after Shiba Inu – BONE, LEASH, and TREAT.

    The poem also reveals the role of each of those tokens in the Shibarium network. “SHIB for people,” “BONE as the spine,” “LEASH – a badge for the rate to define.” As for the latest token TREAT, it is planned to be used on the Shibarium layer-3 network which is in development at the moment. Overall, the tweet looks like a Shibarium roadmap in a way.

    “TREAT stands guard, where love meets code a decentralized flame the world can’t control,” the poetic tweet states. The community, including the SHIB marketing lead Lucie, responded to the tweet enthusiastically.

    Shytoshi Kusama returns after lengthy silence

    Earlier today, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama finally posted a tweet after a more-than-a-month long absence on X. His last tweet came out at the end of February. Between then and March 7 he made retweets of X posts published by SHIB partners and friends.

    The community gradually got worried about his disappearance and had begun to enquire the team as to what had happened to Shytoshi. The team several times addressed that growing concern, assuring the meme coin’s community that Kusama is just very busy working and soon, they said, many announcements about future updates are to be made.

    At the same time, the SHIB team teased the upcoming layer-3 network on Shibarium which will be powered by the TREAT token.

    Today, Kusama responded to the SHIB army’s concern himself by posting a short Japanese poem haiku to confirm that he is safe and sound and just stepped aside to accomplish the necessary work and ensure progress for the future of the SHIB network.

    #Ryoshi #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium

