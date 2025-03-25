Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu Stays Bullish as SHIB Team Teases Major DeFi Upgrade

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 25/03/2025 - 19:03
    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is preparing to launch Shib Finance amid heightened bullish sentiment
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Stays Bullish as SHIB Team Teases Major DeFi Upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu team has sparked optimism among investors after disclosing the potential launch of its DeFi platform, Shib Finance.

    Advertisement

    In a recent X post made by Shibarium’s Updates, the Shiba Inu team alerted its ecosystem to an impending major upgrade that promises multiple utilities for the dog-themed memecoin.

    The potential DeFi upgrade aims to offer financial utilities that go beyond mere token swaps, providing users with optimum financial services such as borrowing, lending, saving, and more.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Secures More Major Wins as It Wraps Up Its Battle with SEC
    Breaking: Fidelity Officially Joins Solana ETF Race
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout? Bollinger Bands Hint at Big Upside
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Cryptic Bitcoin Tweet As BTC Eyes $88,000

    While the Shib Finance launch date has yet to be disclosed, the project is designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi), granting access to businesses and individuals excluded from the traditional financial system.

    Advertisement

    With this development, Shiba Inu ecosystem members will have the opportunity to utilize key operational tools like Karma Engine, Shib Attestation, and a Privacy-Powered Identity Layer, allowing users to build trust based on their activity and reputation in the ecosystem.

    Apart from the multiple financial utilities proposed by Shib Finance, the team has unveiled plans to use the upgrade to enhance trust among users.

    A potential breakout for SHIB?

    Earlier today, Shiba Inu’s native token, SHIB, showed signs of a potential price surge as approximately 130 trillion SHIB tokens were reportedly profitable at the current price.

    Following this notable accumulation of profits by SHIB holders and the unveiling of Shib Finance, there are growing indications that the cryptocurrency is attracting increased attention from investors, suggesting a potential price breakout.

    While the bullish momentum surrounding the project continues to build, SHIB has remained resilient, recording a slight price increase of 1.12% over the past day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 17:36
    Breaking: Ripple Secures More Major Wins as It Wraps Up Its Battle with SEC
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 25, 2025 - 16:29
    Breaking: Fidelity Officially Joins Solana ETF Race
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Whale.io to Bridge NFT Collection from TON Blockchain to Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Stays Bullish as SHIB Team Teases Major DeFi Upgrade
    Breaking: Ripple Secures More Major Wins as It Wraps Up Its Battle with SEC
    Breaking: Fidelity Officially Joins Solana ETF Race
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD