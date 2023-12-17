Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction: Can It Hit $0.000014 Before 2024?

Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu holds strong: SHIB investors may anticipate potential 30% surge following analyst's bullish prediction
Sun, 12/17/2023 - 10:21
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez has stirred excitement in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community with his recent price prediction.

In a comprehensive analysis, Martinez suggested that SHIB might experience a significant breakout if it manages to uphold the crucial support level at $0.0000103.

The analyst's forecast, made when SHIB was valued at $0.000011, has already seen some validation as the token surged to nearly $0.000012 before a modest correction of over 10%.

Despite the correction, SHIB resiliently clung to the $0.0000103 level, a key point identified by Martinez. Presently, the meme token is trading 4% above this level, giving credence to the analyst's predictions.

SHIB traders are now closely monitoring this level, as a sustained hold could potentially trigger another wave of upside, with the potential for a more than 30% increase.

Shiba Inu shines green

Yesterday's remarkable performance saw the token gain over 20%, leaving a substantial green daily candle on the price chart. This surge contributed to a notable 28% rate of return for the Shiba Inu token since the start of December.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

With momentum building and Martinez's predictions gaining traction, the community is eagerly speculating on whether SHIB can reach the projected target of $0.000014 before the close of 2024.

Shiba Inu enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, as their favorite token continues to defy common expectations.

The question remains: Can SHIB achieve the projected surge, or will external factors influence its trajectory in the coming days?

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

