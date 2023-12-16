Advertisement
AD

Enormous SHIB Burns Coming, but There's Catch: SHIB Team Member

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
One of SHIB team members announced that Shiba Inu team working to perform jaw-dropping burn of SHIB coins soon
Sat, 12/16/2023 - 09:54
Enormous SHIB Burns Coming, but There's Catch: SHIB Team Member
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu Discord channel admin known under the pseudonym DaVinci took to the “Shibarium Tech” channel on Telegram to make a major announcement to the Shiba Inu community.

Advertisement

He explained what is happening with the 25,000,000,000 SHIB on Shibarium that the SHIB army expected to get burned earlier this week.

“Burns can happen at any time,” but here’s nuance

DaVinci took to Telegram apparently to answer multiple questions from the community as to when billions of SHIB will be transferred to unspendable wallets and locked there, i.e., burned.

According to his statement, the SHIB team is working hard on organizing SHIB burns, and they can happen any time now. He recommended the community to “take it easy” since “everything has to happen in the right way.”

Advertisement

The Shiba Inu developer team is now getting the automated system for burning SHIB operating. Starting any public countdowns on Telegram or on any other social media platforms is pointless, DaVinci said, since the team will do the burning manually, therefore “there are more aspects to consider,” the SHIB administrator added.

This week, the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium demonstrated a staggering surge in the transaction count as it broke out above several highs: 80 million, then 90 million and, finally, it surpassed 100 million of total transactions made on it.

Related
ADA Price to Reach $0.7 but Beware of This Danger: Analyst

Here’s how Shibarium-fueled burns work

The daily transaction count has been more or less on the same high level of 7.50-7.85 million transactions since Dec. 2.

SHIB burns on Shibarium are fueled by transactions. The more transfers are made by users, developers and others, the more gas fees they pay in BONE tokens. The Shiba Inu team divides these fees in two parts and sets one of them aside. Once this amount of BONE surpasses a certain level, they convert the BONE into Shiba Inu and burn these meme coins.

Earlier this month, the SHIB team transferred a whopping 8,000,000,000 SHIB to a dead-end blockchain address. As for the recent SHIB burns, over the last 24 hours, merely 1,184,166 SHIB were destroyed.

Recently, the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama teased an “end-of-year surprise” to the SHIB community, thus raising high expectations from them, including a sustainable SHIB price surge.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image ADA Price to Reach $0.7 but Beware of This Danger: Analyst
2023/12/16 09:53
ADA Price to Reach $0.7 but Beware of This Danger: Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum's Price Edges Toward $2,500: Surge or Mirage Ahead?
2023/12/16 09:53
Ethereum's Price Edges Toward $2,500: Surge or Mirage Ahead?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions
2023/12/16 09:53
Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Enormous SHIB Burns Coming, but There's Catch: SHIB Team Member
Enormous SHIB Burns Coming, but There's Catch: SHIB Team Member
ADA Price to Reach $0.7 but Beware of This Danger: Analyst
ADA Price to Reach $0.7 but Beware of This Danger: Analyst
Ethereum's Price Edges Toward $2,500: Surge or Mirage Ahead?
Ethereum's Price Edges Toward $2,500: Surge or Mirage Ahead?
Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions
Ripple's Top Lawyer Names His 2024 Predictions
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
SHIB Price Analysis for December 15
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Boosted by Exciting Wallet Connect Feature
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Cardano-Linked SingularityNet Announces AI Partnership With Fetch.AI: Details
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Major Japanese Exchange Adds Support for SHIB, BTC Predicted to Surge to $80,000 in 2024, Ripple's New Campaign Emerges in London Underground: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume
BONK Surpasses DOGE and SHIB in Trading Volume
Cardano (ADA) Shockingly Ranks Next to Bitcoin (BTC) in This Area
Cardano (ADA) Shockingly Ranks Next to Bitcoin (BTC) in This Area
Show all
Advertisement
AD