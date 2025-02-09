Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Death Cross: What to Expect?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 9/02/2025 - 11:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu's most recent market decline will more likely push the death cross formation, making it a reality. With the 50 EMA crossing 200 EMA, the bearish trend will solidify, indicating the end of the bullish phase for SHIB on the market. Unfortunately, only a strong and rapid price retrace will make things better now.

    Shiba Inu has indeed attempted to recover after the strong decline in January, currently trading at around $0.00001629, but things are still not that great, considering how much SHIB lost in the past. The 50 EMA has already reached the 200 EMA, and death cross looks unavoidable at this point in time.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Not everything appears as bad though. The late recovery from $0.00001450 suggests that low-level buyers are still active. SHIB may be able to avoid the bearish signal and at some point reach a reversal position, especially if the buying support returns on the market. Previously we saw a dangerous tendency: SHIB whales were selling rapidly, amid the market downturn.

    If sentiment gets worse over time, we might even see a plunge toward $0.00001300. The danger of the death cross is a bearish factor itself, which is why investors might be getting around SHIB as a pick for their portfolios. SHIB might find itself calmer at around $0.000018. The breakout of $0.00002 would certainly lead to a bullish recovery and revitalization.

    Even though there is a bearish signal approaching, SHIB has not completely exited the bull market. Things might still get better, especially if we take a look at the rest of the market. Things are getting better with time and the same could be applied to Shiba Inu. The market needs more upside momentum and maybe as the time passes, Shiba Inu will become the "meme coin king" as it once were.

    #Shiba Inu

