Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 200,000,000,000,000 About to Diminish

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 13:56
    Shiba Inu saw some profitability surge, but 200 trillion threshold might not hold for long
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 200,000,000,000,000 About to Diminish
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent weeks have seen Shiba Inu exhibit renewed strength, rising above significant resistance levels and momentarily surpassing the $0.000015 mark. However, the on-chain metrics present a convincing picture of what might happen next, and this sudden price movement is currently under pressure. The profitability chart shows that more than 200 trillion SHIB tokens — or roughly $3.09 billion — are in circulation at the moment, accounting for 20.78% of the total supply

    Advertisement

    This marks an important turning point in the history of the meme coin. This indicates that a significant portion of holders are currently sitting on profit following an extended period of accumulation and losses. However, what impact does this have on the short-term market dynamics of SHIB? According to the technical chart, SHIB just crossed above its 200 EMA, which usually denotes a change in direction toward a bullish trend. Since then, though, price action has faltered and retraced below that level. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Waning momentum could be indicated by a pronounced rejection from the 200 EMA and the subsequent inability to hold that support. Right now the $0.00001450 level is serving as a crucial pivot; a decline below it might lead to a more substantial correction. The vast majority — 75%, or two trillion SHIB — is still out of the money from an on-chain standpoint, indicating that the larger holder base is holding out for better exit points. 

    HOT Stories
    'Bitcoin Defense Department' – Saylor Unveils Tools for Further Bitcoin Accumulation
    Top Trader Calls 700% XRP Win 'Giga Luck,' But $6.9 Target Still Alive
    CZ Reacts to BNB Hitting New Record High
    ‘Bizarre’: ETF with XRP Exposure Hits Major SEC Roadblock

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/23/2025 - 09:50
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally Ends: Goodbye to $0.000015?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    This establishes a psychological ceiling between $0.000015 and $0.000016, where sellers may increasingly intervene to lock in gains. Whales may push SHIB past that group of underwater supplies, halting upward movement, unless volume dramatically increases. The 200 trillion tokens' profitability is a double-edged sword.

    It raises the possibility of short-term profit-taking, particularly if the price starts to decline, but it also demonstrates a renewed sense of investor confidence. Strengthening from support at $0.00001360 and a confirmed hold above the 200 EMA could rekindle momentum. Up until that point, SHIB is stuck between the possibility of a breakout and an impending distribution wave.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 13:46
    'Bitcoin Defense Department' – Saylor Unveils Tools for Further Bitcoin Accumulation
    ByYuri Molchan
    Price Analysis
    Jul 23, 2025 - 13:45
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M in Presale
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 200,000,000,000,000 About to Diminish
    'Bitcoin Defense Department' – Saylor Unveils Tools for Further Bitcoin Accumulation
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 23
    Show all