    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 13:57
    Shiba Inu team hints that SHIB may repeat 2021 bull run in 2025
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    SHIB-affiliated X account @Shibizens has addressed the Shiba Inu community with an X post that contains a bullish statement about the second-largest meme cryptocurrency and a potential price prediction.

    The team has assured the community that the Shiba Inu coin remains strong and is ready to continue moving further, transforming the crypto space.

    "SHIB may soar 800% like in 2021"

    The tweet claims that no matter the amount of dips that the Shiba Inu meme coin is facing right now, it is currently “stronger than ever and ready to push even harder.”

    Besides, @Shibizens said, the situation on the cryptocurrency market even for one coin, like SHIB, could change within a short period, such as a week, and the price may soar by 800% as it did during the bull run four years ago, in 2021: “Who knows one week can flip everything, just like SHIB’s 800% run in 2021.”

    Currently, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001503. Price growth of 800% would mean it reaching $0.00013527.

    SHIB burns jump 1,707%

    Shibburn wallet tracker has published a recent update on the daily burns on its official website. Over the past day, this SHIB metric has witnessed four-digit growth, rising by 1,707.43%.

    This increase was possible thanks to the Shiba Inu community transferring a total of 21,611,083 SHIB to unspendable blockchain wallets. So far, there have been three burn transactions today. The two largest carried 16,444,740 and 5,096,923 SHIB to dead-end wallets.

