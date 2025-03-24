Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 14:35
    Cardano escaping major bearish trend shift with latest price rebound
    Advertisement
    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Many analysts are projecting the return of altcoin season, with coins like Cardano (ADA) charting a visible rebound course. At press time, the price of Cardano had jumped by 1.91% in 24 hours to $0.7288, which might be the start of an epic rebound. Amid this shift, the ADA technical indicators hint at optimistic caution for traders.

    Advertisement

    Threat of Cardano death cross

    At the high of the volatility recorded over the past few weeks, Cardano traded from a low of $0.5821 to a high of $1.134. The divergence in price has positioned the coin as a prime candidate for a death cross shift.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Debunks 'Ghost Chain' Claims: What's Going On?
    Sat, 03/22/2025 - 14:17
    Cardano Founder Debunks 'Ghost Chain' Claims: What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Article image
    ADA Price Chart. Source: TradingView via CoinMarketCap

    The ADA/USD chart shows the difference between the 90-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Typically, a death cross emerges when the 90-day MA crosses below the higher average of 200. For now, the ADA chart shows a widening divergence emanating from the ongoing rally.

    Other Cardano on-chain metrics also show the coin is tending toward a renewed rally push with a surge in open interest. The trading volume has jumped by over 47% to $754.76 million in 24 hours. Cardano has growing interest, a sign that the death cross shift is fading.

    Is altcoin returning?

    The resurgence in Cardano is also reflected in other top altcoins like XRP. Notably, the third-largest digital currency has also scored a bullish reversal amid a positive shift in trading volume.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) to $2? New Price Prediction Says Yes
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 11:32
    Cardano (ADA) to $2? New Price Prediction Says Yes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    These latest trends have triggered the sentiment that the altcoin season might return to the limelight. However, the association or correlation of altcoins with Bitcoin is poised to trigger more volatility ahead.

    Macroeconomic factors like the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies still weigh down Bitcoin's price. With inflation still a concern, shifts from the Fed may impact BTC, causing volatility that may or may not influence bullish rallies. The altcoin’s rebound, while possible, is also tied to general market sentiment.

    #Cardano

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 14:30
    XRP Fund Inflows Rocket 327% in Hidden Rally: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 14:19
    Crucial Shiba Inu Binance Alert Issued; Here's Why
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Trust Wallet Reaches 200 Million Downloads Milestone
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Bot Hits 35 Million Users in Telegram Giveaways
    SpeedHash Offers New-Gen Cloud Mining Platform
    Trust Wallet Reaches 200 Million Downloads Milestone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Cardano Still at Risk of Death Cross? On-Chain Data Shares Insight
    XRP Fund Inflows Rocket 327% in Hidden Rally: Details
    Crucial Shiba Inu Binance Alert Issued; Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD