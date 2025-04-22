Solana and XRP Leading in ETF Filings

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has estimated that there are a whopping 72 cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings.

The Ripple-linked XRP token is, of course, the top candidate for getting a spot-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. A slew of such names as Grayscale, Bitwise, and Wisdomtree are vying to launch XRP-tied products.

Solana (SOL) is also neck-and-neck with XRP, with a total of 11 flings. Notably, SOL also has a filing from mutual fund giant Fidelity.

Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) are also likely candidates to get their ETFs approved by the new SEC administration.

There are also more exotic ETF filings for such tokens as Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), SUI, and so on.

The plethora of filings will have to be reviewed by incoming SEC boss Paul Atkins, whose nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

Balchunas believes that 2025 will be "wild" for cryptocurrency ETF offerings.