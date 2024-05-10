Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Dates Are May 11 and 12, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu is moving forward toward tip of current trading formation
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 10:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Dates Are May 11 and 12, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Key upcoming Shiba Inu dates that could determine its short-term trajectory are May 11 and 12, pivotal days when SHIB is expected to approach and potentially challenge a major technical barrier: the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.

    Advertisement

    Currently, SHIB has found support at the 100 EMA, a sign that suggests upward movement might be on the horizon. The 100 EMA has historically acted as a strong foundation from which the price can rebound, and recent patterns suggest that SHIB is poised for such a move. With this level providing a bounce, there is a realistic expectation that SHIB will test the 50 EMA within the next couple of days.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The significance of the 50 EMA cannot be overstated for SHIB. It represents the most formidable resistance level facing the token at the moment. A break above this threshold could signal a significant bullish trend, but a failure to surpass it might reinforce a bearish outlook due to the breakdown below crucial resistances.

    Related
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama

    Adding to the anticipation are the narrowing price bands SHIB has been experiencing. This narrowing typically precedes a period of heightened volatility as the price consolidates before making a substantial move. With the price compression becoming increasingly tight, a volatility explosion is highly likely. Such movements are often catalysts for breaking through significant technical levels like the 50 EMA.

    These dates could be crucial for Shiba Inu as they might not only shape immediate price actions but could also set the tone for its medium-term market positioning.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image 'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Portfolio in Latest Purchase
    2024/05/10 10:07
    'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Portfolio in Latest Purchase
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama
    2024/05/10 10:07
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,803% with 26.4 Million Shiba Inu Ablaze
    2024/05/10 10:07
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 5,803% with 26.4 Million Shiba Inu Ablaze
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CARV Announces up-to-100% Node Buyback Program to Chaperone its Node Launch and Hyperscale its Data Layer
    iFX EXPO International 2024: Don’t Miss Out
    Rise, Shine, and Connect: HIPTHER’s Networking Sessions at MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Tallinn
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Dates Are May 11 and 12, Here's Why
    'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Tops up Bitcoin Portfolio in Latest Purchase
    Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Withdrawal Stuns Robinhood Amid SEC Drama
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD