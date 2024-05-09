Over 24 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Destroyed - Will Price Rebound?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a startling turn of events for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community, over 24 million SHIB tokens have been burned within the last 24 hours, marking a substantial surge in the burn rate of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency. The data, sourced from Shibburn, a platform dedicated to tracking token burn activity, indicates a staggering 241.86% increase in the burn rate during this short period.

Token burning, a process in which a certain quantity of a coin is deliberately removed from circulation by sending it to an inaccessible wallet, is often viewed as a bullish indicator within the crypto space. The rationale behind this sentiment lies in the belief that token burns contribute to making the coin more deflationary, thereby potentially driving up its value, while also fostering a healthier ecosystem for the respective digital asset.

Will SHIB price rebound?

The surge in SHIB token burning has prompted speculation within the community regarding its potential impact on the price. Currently, the meme coin is trading at $0.00002268, experiencing a marginal decrease of 0.25% over the past 24 hours. However, the broader trend reveals a more concerning picture, with SHIB witnessing a significant decline of 19.82% over the last 30 days, indicative of prevailing bearish sentiment.

Despite the recent surge in token burning activity, questions linger regarding whether this development will be sufficient to reverse the downward trajectory of the SHIB price. While token burns can certainly inject bullish momentum into a coin, their impact is often influenced by a multitude of factors, including market sentiment, investor confidence and broader industry trends.