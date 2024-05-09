Advertisement
    Over 24 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Destroyed - Will Price Rebound?

    Mushumir Butt
    Burn rate of Shiba Inu sees 241.86% increase in last 24 hours
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 14:09
    In a startling turn of events for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community, over 24 million SHIB tokens have been burned within the last 24 hours, marking a substantial surge in the burn rate of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency. The data, sourced from Shibburn, a platform dedicated to tracking token burn activity, indicates a staggering 241.86% increase in the burn rate during this short period.

    Token burning, a process in which a certain quantity of a coin is deliberately removed from circulation by sending it to an inaccessible wallet, is often viewed as a bullish indicator within the crypto space. The rationale behind this sentiment lies in the belief that token burns contribute to making the coin more deflationary, thereby potentially driving up its value, while also fostering a healthier ecosystem for the respective digital asset.

    Will SHIB price rebound?

    The surge in SHIB token burning has prompted speculation within the community regarding its potential impact on the price. Currently, the meme coin is trading at $0.00002268, experiencing a marginal decrease of 0.25% over the past 24 hours. However, the broader trend reveals a more concerning picture, with SHIB witnessing a significant decline of 19.82% over the last 30 days, indicative of prevailing bearish sentiment.

    Despite the recent surge in token burning activity, questions linger regarding whether this development will be sufficient to reverse the downward trajectory of the SHIB price. While token burns can certainly inject bullish momentum into a coin, their impact is often influenced by a multitude of factors, including market sentiment, investor confidence and broader industry trends.

    In the end, all eyes remain on Shiba Inu as the community closely monitors further developments. The SHIB army awaits whether the substantial burn rate surge for the meme coin will translate into tangible price gains, or if additional catalysts will be required to navigate the current bearish sentiment.

    Mushumir Butt

