Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu is on rare recovery path as prospect of erasing one zero beckons
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 14:35
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surprisingly wriggled out of the bearish zone after its price jumped as high as 5.5% in the past 24 hours to $0.000008898, per data from CoinMarketCap. With this growth, Shiba Inu is printing its first major growth in more than a week, underscoring the possibility of the price soaring to a new high in the short term.

SHIB 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The unexpected rebound in the price of Shiba Inu has left many wondering what might be next for the meme coin. Already, it has set a new standard for tokens in the asset class, a rare feat considering how it generally lags behind the likes of PEPE and Solana-based rival BONK.

Looking forward, the prospect of erasing one more zero remains a key subject of debate in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Per the current on-chain outlook, Shiba Inu is yet to regain pace in its embrace as showcased by daily trading volume, which has dropped by more than 33% to $103,074,070.

However, the inherent bullish sentiment on the broader market is a big boost to help SHIB welcome some capital inflows moving forward.

SHIB recovering metrics

As the crypto market tested a new monthly bottom earlier this week, on-chain signals show Shiba Inu recorded an immense slump in other areas beyond price. These areas include address profitability, Daily Active addresses and a plunge in burn rate after months of visible uptick.

These negative trends might turn out positive in the bid to help Shiba Inu regain its lost price marks. Aligning with key market rules, after an epic drawdown, sellers are expected to cool off and begin a reaccumulation phase. The setup is already done for Shiba Inu and the growth catalysts are activated, setting it up for impending growth.

Whether or not it surpasses the $0.00001 price mark after erasing a zero is now a function of whether it can fight the ultimate resistance at $0.000011.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

