Advertisement
AD

This Move Will Trim Zero From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's path to $0.00001 is on horizon as strategic move based on crucial SHIB on-chain data emerges
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 15:30
This Move Will Trim Zero From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a move poised to shake up the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market, recent on-chain data reveals a potential path for the meme coin to reclaim the elusive $0.00001 mark. The key lies in addressing the concentration of SHIB liquidity at specific price levels, according to insights from IntoTheBlock.

Advertisement

Related
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

As of the latest data, a staggering $3.27 trillion SHIB tokens are currently concentrated around the $0.000009 price point across 5,640 addresses. Remarkably, these tokens are holding steady at breakeven for their respective holders, showcasing a critical support level for the Shiba Inu community.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

However, a challenge emerges with a significant volume of 47 trillion Shiba Inu tokens concentrated at a slightly higher level, precisely at $0.00001 per SHIB. Unfortunately, this concentration is proving detrimental, causing losses for its 28,930 holders at present. For SHIB to ascend beyond the coveted $0.00001 threshold, it must absorb this substantial volume that threatens to flood the market as soon as the price approaches this critical level.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

This strategic move to trim a zero from Shiba Inu's price is contingent on absorbing and neutralizing the selling pressure from this concentrated volume. The successful execution of this plan would not only elevate SHIB above the sought-after mark but also potentially pave the way for sustained growth.

Related
Tron Founder Withdraws Billions of SHIB From Binance: Details

The strategic absorption of token volume could serve as the catalyst needed to drive Shiba Inu toward the coveted milestone, injecting renewed optimism into the SHIB market.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Staking Ratio Surprisingly Keeps Surging Despite Shapella
2024/01/18 15:28
Ethereum (ETH) Staking Ratio Surprisingly Keeps Surging Despite Shapella
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Astar (ASTR) Hits Historic Network Milestones, Price Reacts
2024/01/18 15:28
Astar (ASTR) Hits Historic Network Milestones, Price Reacts
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stirs: $2 Billion in BTC on Move
2024/01/18 15:28
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stirs: $2 Billion in BTC on Move
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
LogX Integrates Orderly Network to Revolutionize DeFi Perps Trading
Coinbarpay Introduces a Brand New Ecosystem Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN to Expand the Adoption of Crypto Payments Globally
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

This Move Will Trim Zero From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price
Ethereum (ETH) Staking Ratio Surprisingly Keeps Surging Despite Shapella
Astar (ASTR) Hits Historic Network Milestones, Price Reacts
Show all