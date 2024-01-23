Advertisement
AD

Trillions of SHIB Transferred, Who Stands Behind This?

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
More than four trillion Shiba Inu have exchanged hands instantly, mysterious buyer and seller revealed
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 12:37
Trillions of SHIB Transferred, Who Stands Behind This?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

According to a recent post by Whale Alert blockchain sleuth, over the past 24 hours, its bots have tracked down a massive chunk of Shiba Inu meme coins worth almost $40 million in fiat.

Shiba Inu price prints massive decline

Details provided by the aforementioned data source have revealed who stands behind this enormous SHIB transaction. Meanwhile, the second-largest meme-inspired cryptocurrency, SHIB, continues to go down.

Over the last 24 hours, it has lost approximately 7% of its price, and since the weekend, SHIB has staged a decline of 13%, falling from $0.00000986 to the current $0.00000858 level.

Trillions of SHIB on move

In a recent X/Twitter post, Whale Alert spread the word about a total of 4,276,568,835,013 SHIB meme coins exchanging hands as this massive SHIB lump was moved between unknown blockchain addresses. The fiat equivalent of this is a mammoth-sized $37,950,271.

Details of the transfer provided by the above-mentioned cryptocurrency tracker show that the transaction was initiated by one of the internal wallets of the Netherlands-based Bitvavo exchange, and it was moved to a wallet linked to Bitvavo. The reason for this could be the cryptocurrency trading platform reshuffling its crypto balances.

Large SHIB movements have also been spotted recently as the founder of Tron, Justin Sun, purchased an amount close to 80 billion SHIB on Binance and withdrew it to a cold wallet along with a bunch of other cryptocurrencies, including LINK and FLOKI – a Shiba Inu rival meme coin.

Related
Dogecoin Sees Mysterious $14M Transfer from Robinhood

Anonymous whale burns 100 million SHIB

A major member of the Shiba Inu team, its social media marketing lead, Lucie, has taken to the X/Twitter platform to reveal the name of the whale who burned a massive 100,000,000 SHIB over the past 24 hours.

According to Shibburn data, the overall amount of meme coins transferred to unspendable wallets within this period of time totals 146,261,497 SHIB. The 100-million chunk was the largest one, which was carried here in a single transfer. According to Lucie’s tweet, all of those millions of SHIB were burned by the @theshibdream Twitter account – the issuer of the Shib Dream NFT collection.

Overall, those burns that have taken place since yesterday morning, have propelled the daily SHIB burn rate to a growth of 459.57%, according to the Shibburn website.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unveils Bitcoin (BTC) Price Warning, But There's Glimpse of Hope
2024/01/23 12:52
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unveils Bitcoin (BTC) Price Warning, But There's Glimpse of Hope
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Celebrates Shibarium's Growth as Major Milestone Is Crossed
2024/01/23 12:52
Shiba Inu Celebrates Shibarium's Growth as Major Milestone Is Crossed
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Activity Extremely Suspicious
2024/01/23 12:53
Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Activity Extremely Suspicious
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitget Unveils New Messi Film to Kick off Second Year of Messi Partnership
2nd Annual Middle East ProcureTech Summit 2024: Transforming Procurement Through Innovation
KAS Mining Pool Services: How to Choose the Best One?
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Trillions of SHIB Transferred, Who Stands Behind This?
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unveils Bitcoin (BTC) Price Warning, But There's Glimpse of Hope
Shiba Inu Celebrates Shibarium's Growth as Major Milestone Is Crossed
Show all