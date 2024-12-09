Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With 'Accurate' Crypto Message: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The lead developer of the Shiba Inu team known, under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, has published a tweet that illustrates the way people feel at the very start of their journey on the path of crypto and after spending three years on it already.

Kusama retweeted a post from a crypto enthusiast, which shows a man paddling on a canoe in calm waters (labeled as “Day 1 in crypto”) and a man paddling his canoe through a tumultuous river somewhere in the mountains, labeled as “3 years in crypto.” Kusama added his own comment to that tweet, saying: “Accurate.”

The SHIB community noticed that this was accurate indeed and began to snow Shytoshi under with responses, agreeing with his point of view on this issue. The SHIB army left 98 comments under this tweet, according to the statistics.

SHIB army burns 250 million coins in one go

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the weekend, an anonymous whale stunned the SHIB community by burning a large bag of Shiba Inu coins. The total amount of meme coins burned was slightly higher – 273,823,767 SHIB. This caused the burn rate to surge by 412%.

But the 250,000,000 SHIB was transferred to an unspendable wallet in a single transaction. One of the commentators on that tweet published by the Shibburn tracking service revealed that the gigantic burn was made by an X user named @1cDream, who created the CENT meme coin.