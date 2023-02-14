SHIB Burn Rate Sinks as Shiba Inu Price Continues to Stay in Red

Tue, 02/14/2023 - 15:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
Amount of burned Shiba Inu tokens has shown sharp drop
SHIB Burn Rate Sinks as Shiba Inu Price Continues to Stay in Red
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The Shiba Inu burn rate continues to fall, mirroring the recent price decline. According to data shared by the Shibburn platform that traces Shiba Inu burn transactions on Etherscan and accumulates them on its website, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate has plunged by over 50% compared to that spotted the day before. Earlier today, it was minus 90%.

As of now, 17,742,512 Shiba Inu in all have been moved out of circulation and into dead wallets on the Ethereum chain.

SHIBburnRate_00shibainuq32rfrg98
Image via Shibburn

Shib army keeps burning tokens, price still in red

As of late, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has been down, often falling into the red zone. When it does make jumps, even of more than 1,000%, it turns out that those increases are tiny and constitute merely a few million burned SHIB.

Over the past week, well over 102 million Shiba Inu coins were transferred to "inferno" wallets. A high burn rate of coins is believed to signify that a cryptocurrency and its ecosystem feel "healthy" on the market. The pace at which SHIB is getting burned is often correlated with the price of the meme coin.

However, judging by the rate of getting Shiba Inu removed from the circulating supply, things are not so good at the moment, especially taking into account the price of the asset, which has lost more than 13% over the past week and dropped nearly 2% in the past 24 hours.

Related
Shibarium Launch: 'Things Coming Way Before May': Shythoshi Kusama

New approximate date of Shibarium launch announced

As reported by U.Today earlier, the major developer of the Shiba Inu token, known under the alias Shytoshi Kusama on social media platforms, has hinted that the release of the much-anticipated Layer-2 solution Shibarium may happen this year before May.

This became clear from screenshots shared on Twitter by some major SHIB fan accounts. Kusama stated that "things are coming well before May," giving the community hope that the launch of Shibarium may indeed happen pretty soon.

Currently, the developers are busy conducting various checks of the code and running tests. This may take longer than expected, according to one of those Shiba Inu-themed handles.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Robert Kiyosaki Predicts BTC to Hit $500,000 by 2025, SHIB Can Reach $1 Thanks to These Drivers, Death Cross Comes to BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/14/2023 - 15:20
Robert Kiyosaki Predicts BTC to Hit $500,000 by 2025, SHIB Can Reach $1 Thanks to These Drivers, Death Cross Comes to BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image CME Group Announces New Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Contracts
02/14/2023 - 15:20
CME Group Announces New Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Contracts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Fantom (FTM) Suddenly up 13%, What's Going On?
02/14/2023 - 15:05
Fantom (FTM) Suddenly up 13%, What's Going On?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide