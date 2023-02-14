Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Says Shibarium Is Ready

Shytoshi's Valentine's Day message has added a sweet aroma to the already blooming excitement surrounding the launch of Shibarium

On Valentine's Day, lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer Shytoshi Kusama announced that Shibarium is ready to bloom In a heartwarming message to the community.

The beta version of the platform is just around the corner, and the excitement is palpable.

However, before the launch, Kusama took a moment to address a personal loss experienced by his lead developer. Despite the news being widely known, Shytoshi expressed disappointment in the lack of respect shown towards his colleague who lost his father. Shytoshi asked the community to let the man mourn in peace and then get ready to run with Shibarium.

In the meantime, Kusama plans to release a Medium article to set the record straight and introduce the world to Shibarium.

Despite the excitement, Kusama also revealed that he has been targeted by a coordinated FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) campaign. He knows who is behind it, but he has chosen to rise above it and not reveal the evidence. Kusama stated that he will not let anyone destroy what they have built in the name of the community.

Kusama has opened a place for the community to speak about Shibarium, and all are welcome to join the conversation.

The community is eagerly awaiting the launch of Kusama, a platform that promises to bring a breath of fresh air to the ecosystem. Kusama's message on Valentine's Day is a reminder to celebrate love and spread positivity, even in the face of challenges.