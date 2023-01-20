Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Now Supported on Robinhood Wallet: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In September of last year, Robinhood announced the launch of its beta Web3 wallet, allowing 10,000 waitlisted customers to participate in the wallet's testing phase.

A product called Robinhood Wallet allows users to trade and swap cryptocurrencies with no network fees. It has announced Polygon as its first supported blockchain.

In addition to @0xPolygon, we’ve added support for @ethereum. We now support 50+ ERC tokens, listed in the app. Customers can transfer tokens like COMP, MATIC, SHIB, SOL, UNI, USDC and more from @robinhoodapp and other platforms to their Robinhood Wallet. (2/6) — Johann Kerbrat (@JohannKerbrat) January 19, 2023

In a new tweet, Robinhood Crypto general manager Johann Kerbrat announced that, in addition to Polygon, support for the Ethereum network has now been added. Likewise, support for more than 50 ERC-20 tokens is listed in the Robinhood app, including Shiba Inu.

This allows customers to be able to transfer tokens like COMP, MATIC, SHIB, SOL, UNI, USDC and others from the Robinhood app and other platforms to their Robinhood Wallet.

In April of last year, Shiba Inu was listed on the Robinhood app, much to the delight of the SHIB community. A Change.org petition to list the dog-themed cryptocurrency on the commission-free investing app reached nearly 600,000 signatures.

Rollout commences

Johann Kerbrat stated that the rollout of the Web3 Robinhood Wallet to its over 1 million waitlists has begun. The released Robinhood wallet contains changes made based on customer feedback since the beta program.

In this regard, support for NFTs on both Ethereum and Polygon has been added, enabling users to safely view and store their favorite collections.

Along with these improvements, users would still be able to swap cryptocurrencies and tokens with no network fees on Polygon, and likewise connect to their favorite Web3 apps.

Kerbrat announced that in the coming weeks, access codes that will give its customers entry to the Robinhood Wallet iOS app will be shared through email. Users who download and gain access are eligible to receive $5 in cryptocurrency in their wallets.