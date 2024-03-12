Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Push Cardano out of Top: Here's How

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Meme coins are battling classic cryptocurrencies
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 9:14
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Push Cardano out of Top: Here's How
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin could potentially unseat Cardano (ADA) from its top 10 cryptocurrency ranking. With the CEO of Nanse AI hinting at such a possibility, the markets' communities are clashing again.

Advertisement

A glance at the price charts of SHIB and DOGE shows an undeniable rally. SHIB's chart exhibits a bullish trend with a dramatic vertical climb, breaking past resistance levels with significant volume backing the price movements. This rally has not gone unnoticed, as FOMO triggers a flurry of investor interest, potentially driving prices even higher.

https://www.tradingview.com/
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Dogecoin's chart reflects a similar trajectory, with the price ascending sharply and maintaining its strength above the moving averages. The 50-day moving average has been a strong support level, which could fuel further price gains if the positive momentum continues. Both charts signify the "unstoppable growth" sentiment that meme coins have managed to capture.

The surging popularity of meme coins is largely driven by community support and social media buzz rather than fundamental value, which differentiates them from projects like Cardano, known for its strong technological foundations and DeFi aspirations. Despite this, the DeFi community's skepticism toward Cardano's performance and the criticism from Nansen and others might play into the market dynamics favoring meme coins.

Related
Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue

As meme coins rally, powered by virality and community hype, there is a nonzero chance that they could surpass Cardano's market cap, especially if the current growth trajectory continues. While this prospect may alarm some investors and delight others, it is essential to recognize the volatile and often unpredictable nature of meme coin movements, which can be as rapid in their decline as they are in their ascent.

However, the crypto market is known for its surprising turns, and while the current momentum for SHIB and DOGE is formidable, displacing a well-entrenched asset like Cardano requires sustained investor interest and market capitalization beyond a temporary rally. 

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image ‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet
2024/03/12 09:10
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 'No Failed Rally in Bitcoin (BTC)': Says Legendary Trader John Bollinger
2024/03/12 09:10
'No Failed Rally in Bitcoin (BTC)': Says Legendary Trader John Bollinger
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Coinbase Hits Back at SEC, Files Opening Brief in Appeal Process
2024/03/12 09:10
Coinbase Hits Back at SEC, Files Opening Brief in Appeal Process
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Push Cardano out of Top: Here's How
‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Says Price Run Not Even Started Yet
'No Failed Rally in Bitcoin (BTC)': Says Legendary Trader John Bollinger
Show all