Advertisement
AD

Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse pinpoints the surge in Bitcoin ETF volumes as a key factor influencing the uptrend in the crypto market
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 20:01
Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Earlier this Monday, Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share insights into the broader market trends. He emphasized the soaring volumes of Bitcoin ETFs as a leading indicator of the crypto market's movements. 

This comes alongside the anticipation of Bitcoin's "halving," a significant event that reduces the reward for mining new blocks. 

This comes as XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple, has seized the spotlight, becoming the top-performing asset among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. 

XRP surges to the top 

XRP has clinched an enviable position, recording an astonishing 18.9% price increase over a 24-hour period and propelling its trading volume past the $5 billion mark. 

This surge places XRP at the pinnacle of market performance, overshadowing Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies. 

Related
Bitcoin Might Be Gearing for Epic Bull Run After $70,000 Hit, Analyst Gives Reasons

Such market behavior shows a strong investor appetite for XRP as it leads the pack with substantial trading activity and heightened interest in derivatives trading.

The new market catalysts 

The cryptocurrency market has found a new measure of success in the Bitcoin ETFs, which have seen exceptional volumes and activity. 

Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg pointed out the "absurd" success of Bitcoin ETFs, noting the staggering $55 billion in assets and double that volume at $110 billion in just the first two months since their inception. 

Bitcoin itself has mirrored this success, hitting a new all-time high of $72,704 on the Bitstamp exchange.  

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP News #Bitcoin Price
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11
2024/03/11 20:24
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Becomes Best-Performing Cryptocurrency in Top 100 After Sudden Price Surge
2024/03/11 20:24
XRP Becomes Best-Performing Cryptocurrency in Top 100 After Sudden Price Surge
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Shows 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction Possible; SHIB Lead Issues Crucial BONE Call, Vitalik Buterin Shares Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/11 20:24
Bitcoin Shows 'Overheating Signal,' Major Correction Possible; SHIB Lead Issues Crucial BONE Call, Vitalik Buterin Shares Ethereum's Strategy Against Quantum Attacks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Bitcoin’s Recent Price Surge Sparks Interest in ARKMining’s Passive Income Cloud Mining
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 11
XRP Becomes Best-Performing Cryptocurrency in Top 100 After Sudden Price Surge
Show all