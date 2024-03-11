Ripple CEO Highlights Bitcoin ETF Volume Surge as Crypto Market Takes Cue

Advertisement

Earlier this Monday, Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share insights into the broader market trends. He emphasized the soaring volumes of Bitcoin ETFs as a leading indicator of the crypto market's movements.

This comes alongside the anticipation of Bitcoin's "halving," a significant event that reduces the reward for mining new blocks.

BTC ETF volumes have been soaring, we’re due for a halving and the broader crypto market is following BTC's lead (as has historically been the case). As someone who has experienced multiple cycles of “crypto is back” it’s imperative this bullishness go hand in hand with… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 11, 2024

This comes as XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple, has seized the spotlight, becoming the top-performing asset among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

XRP surges to the top

XRP has clinched an enviable position, recording an astonishing 18.9% price increase over a 24-hour period and propelling its trading volume past the $5 billion mark.

This surge places XRP at the pinnacle of market performance, overshadowing Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

Such market behavior shows a strong investor appetite for XRP as it leads the pack with substantial trading activity and heightened interest in derivatives trading.

The new market catalysts

The cryptocurrency market has found a new measure of success in the Bitcoin ETFs, which have seen exceptional volumes and activity.

Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg pointed out the "absurd" success of Bitcoin ETFs, noting the staggering $55 billion in assets and double that volume at $110 billion in just the first two months since their inception.

Bitcoin itself has mirrored this success, hitting a new all-time high of $72,704 on the Bitstamp exchange.