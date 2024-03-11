Shiba Inu, Shibarium Achieve Major Milestones Amid Unprecedented Interest Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu, the dog-themed cryptocurrency, and Shibarium, its layer-2 scaling solution, have achieved remarkable milestones, reflecting growing interest in and adoption of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu's price, market capitalization and trading volume skyrocketed in the last week, with prices jumping about 300% to highs of $0.00004575 on March 5 before falling. Shiba Inu's profitability increased before sustaining at 72% at press time.

According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB, Shiba Inu's native cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $0.0000332, up 0.85% in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu has erased some of its weekly gains and is presently up 21.72% in the last 24 hours. During the price surge, Shiba Inu reentered the top 10 cryptocurrencies, a feat it still holds today. Shiba Inu is now the 10th largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of 19.64 billion.

Accompanying the massive price surge is an increase in SHIB addresses, for which the cryptocurrency has reached a new milestone.

According to IntoTheBlock data, total addresses, which refers to all addresses ever created and that at one point have held SHIB - including those that still do - have hit a new high of 3.88 million. Out of this, 1.29 million currently hold SHIB and have a balance of SHIB.

Shibarium smashes TVL milestone

Shiba Inu layer-2 solution Shibarium has seen phenomenal growth since its launch in late August 2023. The latest Shibarium milestone has been hit in terms of TVL, which remains near record peaks.

On March 5, as Shiba Inu catapulted to highs of $0.000045, the total value locked for Shibarium reached a new high of $2.25 million.

Shibarium currently has a total value locked in of $1.8 million, according to DefiLlama statistics. According to Shibarium Scan Explorer, the total transactions for Shibarium are now 406,253,484. Total blocks have reached 3,618,856, and wallet addresses are at 1,374,155.