Key Cardano Priorities for March 2024 Co-Signed by ADA Creator

In a recent article penned by prominent Cardano contributor Rick McCracken, three pivotal priorities for the ADA community in March 2024 have been underscored, with a co-signature from Charles Hoskinson himself amplifying their significance.

McCracken's insights shed light on critical areas demanding attention from Cardano enthusiasts and stakeholders. Foremost among these is the imperative to update pools to the latest 8.7.3 full P2P version. With a substantial 68% of reporting SPOs already onboard, this patch release addresses a bug in the outbound-governor, fortifying the network against potential vulnerabilities.

Another focal point highlighted by McCracken is the deployment of Mithril, a protocol vital for bolstering Cardano's defense mechanisms against potential attacks. Presently, only 15% of staked ADA are utilizing this essential feature, with a desired uptake of 60% deemed necessary for robust network security.

Furthermore, McCracken emphasizes the imminent necessity of stress-testing SanchoNet, the testnet geared toward rolling out groundbreaking governance features for the Cardano blockchain. With 23 DReps and 29 stake pools currently engaged, the anticipated Chang HFC event in three months underscores the urgency for rigorous stress and battle testing in the coming months.

Charles Hoskinson, cofounder of Cardano, has lent his weight to McCracken's clarion call by sharing the article on his social media platforms. This joint endorsement underscores the gravity of the outlined priorities, signaling a unified commitment to fortifying Cardano's infrastructure and ensuring its resilience in the face of evolving challenges.