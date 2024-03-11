Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear as Large Transactions Plummet

Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu sees number of whales go down substantially
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 14:15
The dynamics of Shiba Inu are experiencing a notable shift, as data suggests a significant decrease in whale transactions. Recent metrics have indicated a 14% drop in the value of large transactions, according to data from IntoTheBlock. It is also important to consider that Large Transactions percentange is a dynamic value that can change at any second.

Whale transactions are often seen as a key indicator of financial movement on cryptocurrency markets, as these large holders have the capacity to influence the price with their sizeable trades. A decrease in this activity could suggest that whales are either taking profits and exiting their positions or reallocating their investments to other assets.

https://www.tradingview.com/
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

While the dwindling of whale movements could be perceived as a negative trend, it is not inherently detrimental. Whales are known to offload their holdings to realize gains, especially after a significant price rally, which SHIB experienced in recent times. This sell-off behavior by whales can contribute to price stabilization after periods of volatility, creating a healthier market environment that is less susceptible to manipulation.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the noticeable decline in overall SHIB transactional activity. This dip could point to a cooling off period following the hype and a possible consolidation phase. For new investors or smaller holders, this could mean a less turbulent market and more predictable price action.

Looking at the price chart, SHIB experienced a meteoric rise with a sharp increase in price, followed by what appears to be a period of consolidation. The price is hovering around the moving averages, which often act as dynamic support and resistance levels.  

One crucial detail on the chart is the volume bars, which have shown a decrease alongside price stabilization. This aligns with the drop in whale transactions and could indicate less interest at current price levels or the absorption of selling pressure.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

